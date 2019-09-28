Stieven Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Holding by $1.87 Million; Td Capital Management Cut Autozone (AZO) Stake by $1.15 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 116,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 270,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 154,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 754 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 254,142 shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $68,888 activity. CARTER GEORGE W had bought 300 shares worth $5,160. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $8,040 was bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G. The insider HELBERG TOM R bought 37 shares worth $620.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,300 shares to 61,988 shares, valued at $13.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 38,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 308,438 shares. Zpr Mgmt reported 32,513 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Vanguard Inc owns 226,657 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ejf Limited Liability Company has invested 1.29% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 112,565 shares. 6,400 are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Morgan Stanley invested in 90 shares. 175,516 are held by Pinnacle Limited Liability Company. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated holds 11,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv Grp Inc holds 1,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.34% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Jcsd Limited Liability Corp owns 207,144 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Llc owns 1,578 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $492.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,535 shares to 90,031 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).