Stieven Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake by $795,800 as Stock Value Declined; Mei Pharma (MEIP) Share Price Declined While Caxton Trimmed Holding by $2.72 Million

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 384,245 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 233,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94M, up from 216,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 576,681 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC)

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Verastem Inc (VSTM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MEI Pharma Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Results and Operational Highlights – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:URGN) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MEI Pharma Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results and Operational Highlights – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31,800 shares to 528,700 shares, valued at $15.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,124 shares, and cut its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Asset Management Us holds 0.01% or 26,299 shares. Citadel Ltd Com has 582,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 336,340 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 9,000 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 19,513 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Assetmark Incorporated invested in 2,786 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs accumulated 40,853 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 748,399 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 857,606 shares. Cibc Asset owns 5,223 shares. Moreover, Cim Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 12,936 shares. Ent Financial Ser owns 144 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. 2,512 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares with value of $100,028 were bought by Zhou Catherine.