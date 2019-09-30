Stewart & Patten Co Lowered Its Xcel Energy (XEL) Stake; Whitebox Advisors Has Cut New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holding By $1.86 Million

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 8,274 shares as Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)’s stock rose 6.64%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 451,943 shares with $26.89M value, down from 460,217 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc. now has $34.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $64.89. About 3.47 million shares traded or 6.13% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) stake by 10.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 124,000 shares as New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 1.11 million shares with $17.15 million value, down from 1.24 million last quarter. New Residential Invt Corp now has $6.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 3.82M shares traded or 11.98% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ)

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Tuesday, May 14. Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Dell Technologies Inc stake by 524,228 shares to 989,600 valued at $50.27M in 2019Q2. It also upped Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) stake by 80,269 shares and now owns 403,381 shares. Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was raised too.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.40M for 7.26 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.58M for 15.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) stake by 4,213 shares to 36,939 valued at $9.01M in 2019Q2. It also upped At & T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 9,993 shares and now owns 457,833 shares. Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy has $6600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -0.86% below currents $64.89 stock price. Xcel Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6600 target in Friday, September 6 report. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.