Stewart & Patten Co Increases Stake in Carnival (CCL); Walthausen & Company Decreased Its M/I Homes (MHO) Stake as Market Value Rose

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 16,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 212,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 195,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 2.08M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 57,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The institutional investor held 428,944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, down from 486,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $976.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 396,277 shares traded or 67.31% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 18,686 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 10,300 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc stated it has 417 shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,384 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 10,700 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Citigroup owns 16,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com holds 99,404 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 1.14M shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 191,120 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Com accumulated 0.23% or 211,622 shares. Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 148,476 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 95,262 shares. 438,581 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.50 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4,350 shares to 63,839 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamo Group Incorporated (NYSE:ALG) by 48,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,065 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests has invested 0.22% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Captrust Financial holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 26,401 shares. Cooke Bieler LP accumulated 1.81 million shares or 1.65% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Forte Ltd Llc Adv accumulated 0.31% or 16,940 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 6,700 shares. Carlson Cap LP reported 286,300 shares. Royal London Asset has 160,243 shares. Jane Street Gp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 206,846 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Ltd reported 14,381 shares. Wright Invsts Serv invested 0.11% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Veritable Lp stated it has 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Profund Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 10,512 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 178,654 shares.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,006 shares to 274,044 shares, valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,150 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).