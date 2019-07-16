Stewart & Patten Co Lifted Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake; Viacom Has 1.36 Sentiment

Viacom Inc (VIA) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 244 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 179 cut down and sold their stock positions in Viacom Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 311.70 million shares, down from 318.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Viacom Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 7 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 149 Increased: 186 New Position: 58.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 2,451 shares as Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 89,956 shares with $17.09M value, up from 87,505 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc. now has $944.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D had sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 2,700 shares to 4,150 valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 20,670 shares and now owns 219,681 shares. Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS) was reduced too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Needham to “Strong Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur, Illinois-based fund reported 10.01M shares. Icon Advisers holds 31,230 shares. First Long Island Ltd Llc accumulated 1.57% or 63,870 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.55% or 8,202 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 1.03% or 38,468 shares. Lafayette invested in 18,571 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc owns 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11.88 million shares. Bainco holds 4.43% or 143,465 shares in its portfolio. 190,230 are owned by Covington Cap Mngmt. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 134,910 shares. One Cap Management holds 1.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 35,586 shares. Cincinnati Ins Com reported 154,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Network owns 279,172 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Management & Research Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgar Lomax Va holds 131,908 shares.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.94 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

