Stewart & Patten Co Increased Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.22 Million as Stock Value Rose; Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86M, up from 95,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 2.44M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 42,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 199,426 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 59,533 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Glenmede Tru Na reported 461,005 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Verity Asset invested in 0.34% or 2,645 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,932 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aull And Monroe Corp reported 17,826 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Frontier Inv Mngmt invested 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff &, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,139 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 58,012 shares. Bragg Advsrs has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Westover Capital Advsr Limited Company holds 2,054 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 7,545 shares to 25,699 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,018 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,665 shares to 88,765 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,155 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).