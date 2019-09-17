Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $327,180; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,460 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 222,201 shares with $29.77 million value, down from 224,661 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 8.80M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 4.29% above currents $55.42 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral”. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, July 18. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $5500 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Macquarie Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, August 1. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. See U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) latest ratings:

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $87.34 billion. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It has a 13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business firms, and charitable organizations.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 1.65M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold U.S. Bancorp shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 0.06% or 139,511 shares. Chemung Canal reported 0.07% stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 369,545 shares stake. Davis Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.00 million shares or 4.15% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Partners Incorporated accumulated 1.87% or 159,389 shares. Coldstream Cap holds 0.25% or 56,834 shares in its portfolio. Carlson has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bristol John W Inc New York reported 1.3% stake. Mengis Capital Management reported 74,697 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ariel Lc has 0.25% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Corda Investment Mgmt Lc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 418,984 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Com accumulated 161,990 shares. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 150 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) stake by 7,926 shares to 89,553 valued at $15.64M in 2019Q2. It also upped Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 19,210 shares and now owns 231,412 shares. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.27% above currents $136.98 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Network has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,215 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 9.66M shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 4.95% stake. Reik & Limited holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,986 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls has invested 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Funds Limited Com accumulated 6.54% or 310,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 5.35 million shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Communications holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 332,270 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 186,517 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 1.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Cap Advisors LP reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T holds 2.26% or 972,137 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

