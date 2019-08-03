Stewart & Patten Co Increased By $1.39 Million Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Cut Ebix (EBIX) Holding

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 12.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 26,208 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 244,475 shares with $13.20M value, up from 218,267 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $227.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased Ebix Inc (EBIX) stake by 21.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 7,880 shares as Ebix Inc (EBIX)’s stock declined 9.59%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 29,553 shares with $1.46M value, down from 37,433 last quarter. Ebix Inc now has $1.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 312,530 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS) stake by 7,545 shares to 25,699 valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 4,936 shares and now owns 35,849 shares. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Comm Il holds 1.34M shares. Northern Trust invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alta Cap Management owns 37,068 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc owns 35,753 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 121,242 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 133,376 shares. Perritt Mngmt owns 8,956 shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Company holds 116,471 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Lc holds 1.05% or 53,854 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 70,150 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 28,175 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 52,349 shares. Old Republic Int has invested 2.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel accumulated 8,865 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ebix Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, February 25. The stock of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, March 4.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Hj Heinz Holding Corp stake by 41,340 shares to 87,573 valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) stake by 7,309 shares and now owns 10,886 shares. Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) was raised too.