Stewart & Patten Co Has Lowered Its Xcel Energy (XEL) Holding; Synnex (SNX)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Synnex Corp (SNX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 133 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 94 sold and reduced stakes in Synnex Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 39.63 million shares, down from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Synnex Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 71 Increased: 91 New Position: 42.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) stake by 3.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 15,192 shares as Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)’s stock rose 6.64%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 460,217 shares with $25.87 million value, down from 475,409 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc. now has $32.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 1.46 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 25.92M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech accumulated 34,596 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 30,062 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 1,883 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 72,481 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Goelzer Invest accumulated 8,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates has 695,470 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Com owns 26,389 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. First Citizens National Bank And Trust reported 0.08% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 118,226 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability holds 20,637 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 1.16% or 5,800 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,730 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 188 shares.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,811 shares to 32,726 valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 16,384 shares and now owns 212,202 shares. Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy Inc has $6400 highest and $55 lowest target. $59.67’s average target is -3.99% below currents $62.15 stock price. Xcel Energy Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital downgraded Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.06M for 7.44 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Zpr Investment Management holds 5.19% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation for 27,602 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh owns 34,787 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 275,070 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 1.6% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,400 shares.