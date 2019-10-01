Stewart & Patten Co Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $1.99 Million; Stock Price Rose; Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) Holder Zazove Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $306,765

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 373,031 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 19,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 125,456 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96 million, up from 106,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 2.34M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson And invested in 86,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 609,122 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 694,396 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Coe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 29,211 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fin Corporation has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Telemus Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 18,136 shares. Private Advisor Ltd holds 21,276 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.01% or 16,600 shares. Rivernorth Ltd Liability Company holds 593,236 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 266,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robinson Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 5,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hightower Lc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (Prn) by 370,000 shares to 14.06M shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) by 180,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Shares for $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L. Shares for $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Int Group Llp has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capital Mngmt Va invested 1.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rampart Mgmt accumulated 9,137 shares. The California-based Baker Avenue Asset LP has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Howe & Rusling Inc has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4,643 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 90 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. London Of Virginia invested in 1.70M shares. First Interstate Bankshares holds 0.13% or 5,619 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 375,117 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tctc holds 56,506 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs accumulated 100 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has 162,523 shares. Wade G W reported 101,020 shares.