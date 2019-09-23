Stewart & Patten Co Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $327,180; Stock Price Rose; Crane Co (CR) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $991,020 as Market Value Declined

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 222,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.77 million, down from 224,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 11,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 17,260 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 29,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 378,101 shares traded or 20.61% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 97,500 shares to 107,500 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 534,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.93 million for 13.00 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% or 13,000 shares. 45,327 are owned by Mutual Of America Limited Co. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 10,523 shares. Lpl Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4,048 shares. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) holds 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 780 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity accumulated 123,665 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 3,877 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.01% or 19,630 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 12,949 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 177,337 shares or 0% of the stock. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 296,144 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.38% or 41,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $556.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,325 shares to 117,134 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 30,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).