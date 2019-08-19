Stewart & Patten Co Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $2.11 Million; Stock Declined; Archon Partners Has Lowered Position in Altria Group (MO) by $2.76 Million as Valuation Declined

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 26,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 64,826 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, down from 91,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 5.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 2.41 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 59,793 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 3,642 were accumulated by Wealthquest. Vestor Capital Lc invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 23,816 were reported by Lincoln Corp. Front Barnett Associate Lc accumulated 11,791 shares. Fairfield Bush & Co holds 4,906 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 18,226 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Two Sigma Securities Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,260 shares. Braun Stacey Associate invested in 113,232 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc reported 16,843 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Laffer Invests reported 11,100 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt LP owns 6,460 shares.

