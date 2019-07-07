Stewart & Patten Co Has Lifted Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $672,782; State Street Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Lowered by $7.73 Million as Stock Value Rose

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 6,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,809 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, up from 106,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 85,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.29 million, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.94. About 238,975 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 15,522 shares. Schroder Management Group Inc invested in 306,302 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 55,127 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 10,125 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0.08% or 242,300 shares in its portfolio. Euclidean Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 23,900 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 13,917 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridges Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 5,920 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 6.32M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 140,186 shares. Profit Invest Mngmt Llc reported 53,690 shares. Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. C M Bidwell & Assoc, Hawaii-based fund reported 4,045 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 6,447 shares to 37,669 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neon Therapeutics Inc by 59,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.50M for 8.90 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 7,545 shares to 25,699 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 15,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,217 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC).