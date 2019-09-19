Stewart & Patten Co Has Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $862,408; Sio Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) as Stock Price Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 58.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 149,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% . The institutional investor held 403,664 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, up from 254,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 236,644 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 23/04/2018 – DJ Revance Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVNC); 06/03/2018 Revance to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REITERATES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN JANUARY 2018; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 26/03/2018 – Revance to Host Investor Day on April 19, 2018; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Revance Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – RVNC ON TRACK TO FILE BLA FOR RT002 TO TREAT FROWN LINES 1H ’19; 02/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Commercialization Team to Gear Up for Product Launch of RT002 lnjectable

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 7,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 211,769 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.22 million, down from 219,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $121.91. About 2.70 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $556.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 19,210 shares to 231,412 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.58 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harrow Health Inc by 70,000 shares to 471,114 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 34,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,102 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

