Stewart & Patten Co Has Lowered By $824,312 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Shorts at Total System Services (TSS) Raised By 30.75%

Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) had an increase of 30.75% in short interest. TSS's SI was 3.76M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 30.75% from 2.88 million shares previously. With 1.78M avg volume, 2 days are for Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS)'s short sellers to cover TSS's short positions. The SI to Total System Services Inc's float is 2.16%. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. About 1.05M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 12.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,936 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 35,849 shares with $5.99M value, down from 40,785 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $112.71B valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Wms Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 7,828 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc. Harbour Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 0.59% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,170 shares. Osborne Partners Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 49,606 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. 261 are held by Private Ocean Ltd Llc. Bowen Hanes reported 248,706 shares. First Manhattan owns 39,557 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp accumulated 0.06% or 1,200 shares. City Tru Co Fl has invested 1.86% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 234,778 are held by Amer Grp Inc Incorporated. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 60,345 shares. 20,453 were reported by Optimum Inv Advsr. Fire Group has invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Telos Cap Inc holds 14,787 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.30% above currents $159.98 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, July 8. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $201 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $20600 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Total System Services, Inc. shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Artisan Prns Partnership has 330,994 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.11% or 7,809 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.02% or 56,123 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp owns 88,043 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 6,496 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Suntrust Banks reported 19,586 shares. New York-based Kepos Cap Lp has invested 0.46% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.19% or 19,897 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 25,226 shares. 48,825 were reported by Alphamark Ltd Company. 10,790 were accumulated by Magnetar Fincl Limited Company. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,090 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cornerstone has 746 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -2.71% below currents $127.45 stock price. Total System Services had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $110 target.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.56 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. It has a 37.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions.