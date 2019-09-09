Stewart & Patten Co Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Saturna Capital Boosted Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 12.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 26,208 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 244,475 shares with $13.20M value, up from 218,267 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $200.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 10.59 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Saturna Capital Corp increased Ppg Industries (PPG) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 5,000 shares as Ppg Industries (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 407,085 shares with $45.95M value, up from 402,085 last quarter. Ppg Industries now has $26.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $116.17. About 703,962 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 12.83% above currents $48.55 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report.

Among 5 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. PPG Industries has $13300 highest and $106 lowest target. $117.50’s average target is 1.14% above currents $116.17 stock price. PPG Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan.

