Stewart & Patten Co Increased Its Holding in Honeywell (HON) as Share Value Rose; Rr Advisors Has Boosted Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stake by $2.34 Million

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 167,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54 million, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 577,408 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 81,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 72,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33 million shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.36M shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) stated it has 10,880 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited owns 50 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation has 99,276 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 124,567 were reported by Arvest Bank & Trust Division. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Thomas White Limited reported 7,854 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp has 0.35% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 591,523 shares. Greystone Managed Invests invested in 82,930 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.48% or 78,000 shares. Zacks holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 83,569 shares. Moreover, Chase Investment Counsel has 1.63% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lord Abbett Company Limited Liability Corporation has 167,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 26,359 shares to 64,826 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,681 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $47.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 28,200 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ltd Company. Natixis invested in 254,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Highland Cap Mngmt LP holds 110,920 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 1.63 million shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.09% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Moreover, Hightower Trust Lta has 0.04% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 25,340 are owned by Sei Investments Communication. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 52,800 are held by Cannell Peter B & Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 0% or 5,800 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “DCP Announces Sale of Gas Supply Resources (GSR) Wholesale Propane Business to NGL Energy Partners LP – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Units of NGL Energy Partners Have Skyrocketed 54% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL: Should You Buy This MLP’s 13% Yield? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2018.