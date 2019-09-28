Stewart & Patten Co Has Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Covered By 7 Bulls

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 12.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 4,213 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 36,939 shares with $9.01M value, up from 32,726 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $204.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1

Among 10 analysts covering Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Restaurant Brands Intl has $9000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $80.20’s average target is 14.70% above currents $69.92 stock price. Restaurant Brands Intl had 17 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of QSR in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $7700 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5 with “Outperform”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of QSR in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Stephens. Credit Suisse maintained Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. See Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) latest ratings:

28/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $90.0000 Initiates Coverage On

05/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $71.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.92. About 2.15M shares traded. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 07/03/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS SAYS TOTAL SALES DURING 4Q NZ$181.3M; 16/03/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC QSR.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $65; 24/04/2018 – Burger King Boosts Restaurant Brands’ Earnings With Sales Growth; 07/03/2018 RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LTD RBD.NZ – FY SALES EXCEED $740 MLN, UP 49%; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $497.8M; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl Total Debt Was $12.3B at March 31; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands International tells investors it’s about to make major changes at Tim Hortons; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NZ FINAL DIV/SHR 18 NZ CENTS; 15/05/2018 – Oxford Asset Adds Akorn, Exits Restaurant Brands: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q Adj EPS 66c

More notable recent Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Launch of First Lien Senior Secured Notes Offering and Intention to Enter into a New Term Loan Facility and Amend Revolving Credit Facility – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Pricing and Upsizing of First Lien Senior Secured Notes Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Ltd accumulated 1.33 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,247 shares. 179,379 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Sys. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 837 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.78% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Spinnaker accumulated 0.4% or 16,243 shares. Westover Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 1.73% or 14,360 shares. Schroder Invest Group has invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.70 million shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Scholtz And Communications Ltd accumulated 16,535 shares. Hgk Asset Inc reported 26,212 shares. Mai Capital Management invested in 0.94% or 85,603 shares. Frontier Invest Management holds 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 2,809 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 22.10% above currents $215.26 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17.