Stewart & Patten Co Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Decreased by $2.15 Million; Quantres Asset Management LTD Lowered Holding in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by $355,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 15,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 89,892 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman George Conrades To Retire — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00; 03/05/2018 – Akamai Expects to Grow by Several Hundred Employees, Says CEO (Video); 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES FREDERIC V. SALERNO CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q EPS 31c; 16/04/2018 – Akamai Announces New Enhancements to World’s Largest and Most Trusted Cloud Delivery Platform; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 20,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.86M, down from 240,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 696,056 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.13 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16,384 shares to 212,202 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock or 22,264 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. Shares for $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 31.03% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $124.71M for 27.34 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $151,335 were sold by Ahola Aaron on Thursday, February 14. 9,579 shares were sold by Gemmell James, worth $672,063.

