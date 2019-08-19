Stewart & Patten Co Raised Apple Computer (AAPL) Position By $463,239; Old Dominion Freight Line Has 1.05 Sentiment

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 2,451 shares as Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 89,956 shares with $17.09M value, up from 87,505 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc. now has $933.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 161 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 153 sold and trimmed holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 56.77 million shares, down from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Old Dominion Freight Line Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 138 Increased: 114 New Position: 47.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.09 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Sib Llc holds 14.33% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for 134,044 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 199,605 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.08% invested in the company for 524,939 shares. The New York-based Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has invested 2.99% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 3.04 million shares.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $13.41 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 21.07 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

The stock increased 2.15% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $165.69. About 735,003 shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 4,006 shares to 274,044 valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 13,234 shares and now owns 417,018 shares. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

