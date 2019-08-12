Stewart & Patten Co Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, March 4. Citigroup downgraded the shares of NBR in report on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold” rating. Societe Generale maintained Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of NBR in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. See Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $6.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $4 Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $8 New Target: $6.7 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $4 Initiates Coverage On

04/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $4.2 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Sell Downgrade

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 8.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 20,670 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 219,681 shares with $22.86M value, down from 240,351 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $292.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 2.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lazard Asset Lc holds 6.91 million shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 2,493 shares. Marietta Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Live Your Vision Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 1,180 shares. Regal Advisors reported 85,958 shares. Jefferies Gru holds 3,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, American National Tx has 1.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 9,182 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 767,426 shares. Holderness Investments accumulated 1.12% or 22,531 shares. 857,832 are held by Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr. Hemenway Tru Co Llc reported 150,939 shares. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sns stated it has 43,993 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) stake by 43,710 shares to 498,165 valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 6,347 shares and now owns 112,809 shares. Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -2.13% below currents $116.78 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $115 target. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $91 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Nabors Industries Ltd. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc reported 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 366 were reported by Jfs Wealth Ltd Company. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com accumulated 24,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 34,716 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Fiera holds 0% or 11,461 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Kennedy Capital Mgmt, Missouri-based fund reported 2.54 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,636 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 511,251 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 122,100 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 261,798 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 323,294 shares. Raymond James holds 0.01% or 404,673 shares.

The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 11.79M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S bought $115,695 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Thursday, August 8. 177,100 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares with value of $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J.