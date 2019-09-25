Stewart & Patten Co Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Trimmed by $785,070; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Salzman & Company Lowered Its Holding

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $210.58. About 1.61M shares traded or 103.25% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/03/2018 – Correct: Moody’s Downgrades 14 Turkish Banks’ Long-Term Ratings; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating to Russellville l.S.D., KY’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 16/05/2018 – JYSKE BANK AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Windmw’s Baa3 Ratings; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To The Town Of Smithtown, Ny’s Go Bonds; Outlook Is Stable; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First Time Baa3 Issuer Rating To Wizz Air, Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Aa3 Issuer Rating To Logan Township, Nj; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Scf Equipment Leasing 2018-1 Llc – Scf Equipment Leasing Canada 2018 L.P., Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2018-1; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Rating To Foundation Building Materials Holdings Company Llc’s Proposed Term Loan

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc analyzed 4,758 shares as the company's stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 139,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.04 million, down from 144,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $69.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $160.03. About 2.83 million shares traded or 31.34% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.08 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Capital Advisers Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0.01% or 20,341 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Trust Trust Of Newtown owns 4,850 shares. 504,052 are held by National Pension Ser. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 46,304 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Advisors Ok holds 0.03% or 3,626 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Gp Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Country Club Tru Communications Na reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). S&Co Inc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 229,535 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.22% or 55,017 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 8,337 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 2.65M shares. Moreover, Overbrook Mngmt Corp has 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,152 shares. Dana Invest Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 3,260 shares. Nuwave Investment Management holds 0.75% or 4,311 shares.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $556.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 30,025 shares to 528,190 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 19,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust Com invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 3,066 were accumulated by Horizon Invests Limited Liability Co. Maple Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,428 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 2.32% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Proshare Advsr owns 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 39,438 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 268 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hsbc Pcl accumulated 0.1% or 261,415 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd invested in 16,605 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 626,121 shares or 0% of the stock. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Smith Salley And Assoc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,646 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Personal Ser stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73M for 26.72 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.