Stewart & Patten Co Upped Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $463,239 as Market Valuation Rose; Michaels Cos (MIK) Holding Held by Tyvor Capital Llc

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 2,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 89,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, up from 87,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 675.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 26/03/2018 – Michaels Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares to 417,018 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,849 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 233,817 shares to 266,183 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.