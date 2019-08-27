Stewart & Patten Co Trimmed By $701,402 Its Intel (INTC) Position; Methanex (MEOH) Shorts Raised By 131.58%

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 3.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 13,234 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 417,018 shares with $22.39 million value, down from 430,252 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $201.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 20.06 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) had an increase of 131.58% in short interest. MEOH’s SI was 1.05M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 131.58% from 452,800 shares previously. With 413,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s short sellers to cover MEOH’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.38. About 162,423 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON) stake by 8,839 shares to 81,627 valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,451 shares and now owns 89,956 shares. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 18.31% above currents $45.56 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Wedbush maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, July 26. Wedbush has “Underperform” rating and $42.9000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Mngmt has invested 0.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wellington Shields Capital Lc has 18,410 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 1.98 million shares. Ashford Capital Management Incorporated holds 4,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Loudon Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4.93% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Adirondack Trust invested 1.88% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,145 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 122,614 shares. Da Davidson And Communication owns 908,301 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. 48,433 were reported by White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Company. Hudock Capital Grp Lc invested in 0.33% or 16,957 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 439,824 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management accumulated 131,289 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.65% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7.41M shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 2,639 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.65 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Methanex Corp has $70 highest and $3500 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 68.53% above currents $30.38 stock price. Methanex Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. IBC downgraded Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) rating on Thursday, July 11. IBC has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”.

