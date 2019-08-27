Stewart & Patten Co Upped By $819,200 Its Carnival (CCL) Holding; MESOBLAST LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (MEOBF) SI Decreased By 15.81%

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 8.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 16,384 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 212,202 shares with $10.76 million value, up from 195,818 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $31.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 3.23M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018

MESOBLAST LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) had a decrease of 15.81% in short interest. MEOBF’s SI was 593,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.81% from 704,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2967 days are for MESOBLAST LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)’s short sellers to cover MEOBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9. About 7,200 shares traded or 717.25% up from the average. Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,450 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 33,367 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 984 shares. Prudential Public Ltd owns 305,516 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Tru Com reported 0% stake. M&T National Bank Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Toronto Dominion State Bank has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1.33 million shares. Virtu Financial Ltd stated it has 19,012 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 400 shares. Hexavest Incorporated owns 7,181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.21% or 6,376 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.67% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Davenport & Limited Company holds 0.54% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 861,691 shares. 376,895 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 29.76% above currents $43.48 stock price. Carnival had 22 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5200 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $70 target. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, June 21 report. Berenberg downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4800 target in Monday, July 1 report.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) stake by 15,192 shares to 460,217 valued at $25.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 13,234 shares and now owns 417,018 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.