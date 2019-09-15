Stewart & Patten Co Lifted Its Holding in At & T (T) by $329,769 as Share Price Rose; Mastercard (MA) Stake Has Increased by Oakmont Partners Llc

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in At & T Inc. (T) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 9,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 457,833 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.34 million, up from 447,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in At & T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 13,852 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, up from 12,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.63 million shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 111,575 were reported by Kings Point Mgmt. Lipe & Dalton holds 2.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 85,804 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Davis R M has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 48,462 are held by Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Cap City Fl has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Klingenstein Fields invested 1.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 155,539 shares. The Connecticut-based Benin Corporation has invested 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hilltop holds 1.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 146,323 shares. Altfest L J Incorporated has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 2.97 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 69,044 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 469,217 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 1.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc owns 0.69% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 370,370 shares. 7,645 are held by Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Amer Century Inc reported 1.37% stake. Granite Invest reported 800 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 32,845 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp stated it has 1.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Millennium Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 1.52% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 82,956 shares. Bamco Ny has 115,937 shares. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 11,540 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 2,127 shares stake. Crestwood Advsrs Group Llc has 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Condor Cap Mngmt owns 16,835 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Natl Bank Department has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,715 shares.