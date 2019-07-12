Stewart & Patten Co Has Cut Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake by $316,474; Marshall Wace Llp Has Upped Its Stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by $3.53 Million as Stock Declined

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by 220.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 176,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 256,757 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 80,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Criteo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 100,981 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,044 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, down from 278,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 4.19 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Platinum Invest Limited has 20,551 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 123,871 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 2.08M shares. Regions Finance Corp reported 2,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Llc holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 84,210 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 22,099 shares. Glenmede Na owns 6,025 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 119,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,239 are held by Walleye Trading Lc. 74,056 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Natixis invested 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 817,434 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 628,862 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 1.71 million shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Interna by 970,110 shares to 614,525 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 95,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,980 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares to 106,120 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 3,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42B for 26.19 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42M worth of stock.