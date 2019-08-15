Stewart & Patten Co Cut Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding by $326,415; Market Value Rose; Stack Financial Management Has Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $850,279; Stock Price Declined

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.73% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 42.32M shares traded or 96.59% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 70,818 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, down from 73,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 1.94 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,452 shares to 411,543 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16,384 shares to 212,202 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.