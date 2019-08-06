Stewart & Patten Co Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $941,317; Market Valuation Rose; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 266,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 396,983 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.71 million, down from 663,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 2.89 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,726 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 28,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $245.44. About 662,977 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.95% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Clough Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 46,095 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 5,526 shares. Partner Fund Management LP has invested 2.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bridgeway Management holds 73,300 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.71% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,125 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 741,772 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 4.88% or 20,461 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi invested in 3,744 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Yhb Inv Inc invested in 25,715 shares. Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 404,323 shares. Moreover, Horan Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 275 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,315 shares to 70,818 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,018 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.54 billion for 8.22 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Bancorporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greenhaven Assocs reported 13.44% stake. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9.22 million shares. Schneider Corp owns 512,519 shares or 7.28% of their US portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 7,454 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Heartland Consultants owns 3,649 shares. Acg Wealth owns 12,300 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 31,819 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 6,350 were reported by Sit Investment Associate. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.1% or 170,671 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 18,326 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 20,195 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.6% or 350,023 shares in its portfolio.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 19,747 shares to 106,494 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 40,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).