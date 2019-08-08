Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Its Xcel Energy (XEL) Holding; Luminus Management Has Increased By $88.40 Million Its Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) Position

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) stake by 3.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 15,192 shares as Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)’s stock rose 6.64%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 460,217 shares with $25.87M value, down from 475,409 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc. now has $31.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 2.32M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Luminus Management Llc increased Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) stake by 401.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 11.05 million shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 13.80 million shares with $119.78M value, up from 2.75 million last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) now has $10.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 3.65M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL

Among 3 analysts covering Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cenovus Energy Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cenovus Energy (CVE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cenovus Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cenovus achieves landmark business milestone Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cenovus releases 2018 environmental, social & governance report Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on second-quarter 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc decreased United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) stake by 4.30 million shares to 1.29M valued at $25.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 48,900 shares and now owns 133,000 shares. Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,282 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot Inc has 0.05% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 12,344 shares. Amer Invest Ser owns 15,213 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Johnson Fincl Grp invested in 0.01% or 1,416 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc accumulated 0.32% or 3.12 million shares. Westpac Banking owns 48,005 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 11,045 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers invested in 1.92M shares. Enterprise Fincl Ser Corporation owns 612 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Co reported 9,200 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 3,979 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 152,539 are owned by Eaton Vance. Thomas White Int Limited owns 20,658 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 800 Points; Cars.com Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xcel Energy declares $0.405 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel asks cities to turn down the heat as severe cold strains systems – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: January 30, 2019.