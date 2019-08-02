Stewart & Patten Co Has Trimmed Intel (INTC) Position; Last Week Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Analysts

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 3.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 13,234 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 417,018 shares with $22.39M value, down from 430,252 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $219.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 34.02M shares traded or 45.29% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration

Among 4 analysts covering Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ:IRWD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Ironwood Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. Credit Suisse maintained Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Morgan Stanley. H.C. Wainwright upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) rating on Monday, February 25. H.C. Wainwright has “Neutral” rating and $14 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of IRWD in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. See Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

24/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $11 New Target: $14 Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $11.5 New Target: $14 Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.

The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 1.47 million shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees; 09/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Amer Grp accumulated 89,710 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 195,482 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Counselors Inc owns 15,100 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,094 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 2,067 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 414,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 119,971 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 123,750 shares. Pdt Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 159,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 204,923 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Lp has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.60M shares. 868,058 were accumulated by Millennium Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lafayette Inc owns 1.26% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 63,825 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.76% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 59,719 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Co owns 537,962 shares. Yorktown And Research holds 0.69% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 40,000 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 2.57% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 133,751 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated reported 470,857 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Everett Harris & Ca reported 36,484 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Birmingham Management Al, a Alabama-based fund reported 161,001 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP reported 0.1% stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 169,738 were accumulated by Beacon Financial Gru Inc. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company owns 10,930 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

