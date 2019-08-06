Stewart & Patten Co Has Lifted By $672,782 Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position; KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO S A B DE C V OR (KCDMF) Shorts Down By 15.46%

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Texas Instruments (TXN) stake by 5.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 6,347 shares as Texas Instruments (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 112,809 shares with $11.97M value, up from 106,462 last quarter. Texas Instruments now has $110.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $116.93. About 7.14 million shares traded or 44.67% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO S A B DE C V OR (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) had a decrease of 15.46% in short interest. KCDMF’s SI was 8.35M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.46% from 9.87M shares previously. It closed at $2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 26,359 shares to 64,826 valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 2,700 shares and now owns 4,150 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -1.93% below currents $116.93 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gru Incorporated holds 26,740 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 764,526 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hilltop Hldg holds 0.11% or 4,757 shares in its portfolio. Central Bankshares & Tru Co has 8,271 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated holds 1.46% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 440,620 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 925 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,707 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fin has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Amer Natl Communications Tx reported 64,952 shares. Moreover, Summit Strategies Inc has 0.42% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cap Fund Management Sa holds 0.27% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 319,950 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 48,799 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Co invested in 126 shares or 0% of the stock. 266,171 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 3,341 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. XIE BING had sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762. On Friday, February 8 the insider CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53M.

