Stewart & Patten Co Raised Its Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $672,782; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 6,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,809 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, up from 106,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. TEMPLETON RICHARD K had sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19M. BAHAI AHMAD also sold $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25. Shares for $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. The insider Barker Ellen sold 1,435 shares worth $145,203. 4,075 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $418,992 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. Van Haren Julie sold 3,953 shares worth $402,732.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.84% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 297 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 37,640 shares. Maple Cap Management Inc reported 76,472 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 182,576 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj has 29,225 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Company holds 2,118 shares. Ssi Management Inc accumulated 3,219 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 34,334 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 187,508 shares. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Parkside Fin Bankshares And Tru reported 2,051 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn stated it has 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,006 shares to 274,044 shares, valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,150 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 13,341 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 19,000 shares to 35,900 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).