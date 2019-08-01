Stewart & Patten Co Increased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $1.22 Million; Intel (INTC) Position Has Lifted by Cwm Llc

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 615.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 165,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 192,558 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, up from 26,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 24.17 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86 million, up from 95,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 4.57M shares traded or 37.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 139,651 shares to 2,508 shares, valued at $60,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 90,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,611 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: CAT, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M holds 19,391 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 135,884 were accumulated by Notis. Manchester Cap Limited Company owns 45,444 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Comm Ma owns 0.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 145,299 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 157,285 shares. Alyeska Limited Partnership has invested 2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Peapack Gladstone Corporation accumulated 460,954 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 21,532 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 24,000 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.81% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 53,073 shares. Moreover, Buckhead Mgmt Limited Com has 2.95% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 176,351 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 1.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 73,943 shares. Paragon holds 174,845 shares or 4.46% of its portfolio.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,936 shares to 35,849 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,044 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Management Com accumulated 6,745 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset reported 103,853 shares stake. 83,131 were accumulated by Gam Holdg Ag. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company has 95,922 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 1.27% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 272,339 shares. Srb Corporation reported 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Marco Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 112,242 shares. Masters Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 150,000 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Whittier accumulated 40,825 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pinnacle Ltd holds 17,169 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 3.36% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,838 shares. First Bancorp Tru has 0.9% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 331,477 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Co Limited.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Parcel Service Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Patch.com‘s news article titled: “Non-Profit For People With Disabilities Buys Manassas UPS Store – Manassas, VA Patch” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million.