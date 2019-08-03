Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Shareholder Havens Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Boosted Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $58.83 Million

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 80,347 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 154,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 369,218 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.83 million, up from 214,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 1.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 14,142 shares. 56,925 are held by Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Capital International Ca has 9,018 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy & Associate invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 2.05% or 20,164 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas invested in 30,150 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,937 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 337,889 shares. 1,789 were accumulated by Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa. Dorsey Wright holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,883 shares. Blue Edge Capital Lc holds 0% or 3,506 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id stated it has 1,200 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Co owns 11,609 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Oakmont has 399,878 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated owns 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,825 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 3,837 shares to 13,664 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Inga (NYSE:HII) by 1,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,413 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 23,542 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 2,651 shares. Amer International reported 17,721 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 23,564 shares in its portfolio. 37,115 are owned by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 308,981 shares. Loomis Sayles LP invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Jet Investors Ltd Partnership holds 1.12% or 127,925 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Capstone Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 37,680 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com accumulated 31,218 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 994,849 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny invested in 15,343 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

