Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Shareholder Havens Advisors Decreased Its Position; Bloom Tree Partners Position In Centene Del (CNC) Was Raised

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.97% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 921,565 shares traded or 617.03% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES – IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MLN TO STEWART; 19/03/2018 – Fuel Fix: Stewart Information to be acquired in $1.2 billion deal; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connectio; 14/05/2018 – Magnetar Reports 4.97% Stake in Stewart Information Services

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Service holds 483,653 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Axon LP accumulated 157,300 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership reported 530,505 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.28% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.15M shares. Cs Mckee LP reported 356,900 shares stake. Shelton Capital has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 4.44 million were accumulated by Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Bb&T invested 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company owns 42,166 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.35 million shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 22,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Miller Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 453,990 shares.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210,373 shares to 643,653 shares, valued at $40.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 131,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,010 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

