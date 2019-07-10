Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Market Valuation Declined While Havens Advisors Decreased Holding by $2.00 Million; Tenor Capital Management Has Lifted Gopro (GPRO) Position by $1.15 Million as Valuation Rose

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 147,023 shares traded or 11.61% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES – IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MLN TO STEWART; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 3.63M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss $76.3M; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn) by 7.63 million shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.