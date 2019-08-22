Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Holder Havens Advisors Decreased Stake by $2.00 Million; Timken Co (TKR) Holder Springbok Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 11,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The hedge fund held 13,135 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 24,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 524,676 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Timken Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 19/03/2018 – Timken Expects Sales to Be Up 12% to 13 % in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q EPS $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 90,203 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – Fuel Fix: Stewart Information to be acquired in $1.2 billion deal; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 14/05/2018 – Magnetar Reports 4.97% Stake in Stewart Information Services; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stewart Title promotes New Jersey State Counsel John Crowley to Associate Senior Underwriting Counsel – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stewart Title Announces Integration with LendingQB – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based real estate services companyâ€™s group president to retire – Houston Business Journal” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stewart Title Partners with Beverly Carter Foundation to Promote REALTOR Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stewart Information Services (STC) Misses Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Prudential Fincl Inc has 38,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,699 shares. State Street Corporation reported 672,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 33,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). 23,000 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 1,974 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 679 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 138,600 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 11,701 shares.

More notable recent The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Timken Company: Ready To Keep Rolling – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did The Timken Company’s (NYSE:TKR) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Timken Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 28 Cents Per Share – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 42,146 shares. Fruth Investment has 24,200 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communication owns 407,363 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robotti Robert invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 100,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Management owns 0.21% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 24,673 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 10,702 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap has invested 0.16% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 35,425 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 59,960 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 10,450 shares. Scout owns 620,586 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Com reported 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 62,800 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) by 16,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,331 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.