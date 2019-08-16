Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Holder Havens Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $2.00 Million; Perceptive Advisors Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Has Trimmed by $74.79 Million

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.13. About 19,464 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.47. About 115,342 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stewart Information Services (STC) to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial (FNF) for $50.20/Share – StreetInsider.com” on March 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – PRNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stewart Title Announces Integration with LendingQB – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Stewart acquires Tennessee co., shareholders approve $1.2B Fidelity deal – Houston Business Journal” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 11, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 27,208 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,552 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 0% or 49,246 shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 9,909 shares. Aperio Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 21,748 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.08% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.96 million shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Loomis Sayles Company LP has 117,495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Havens Advsr Ltd holds 43,332 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 915,062 shares to 21.64 million shares, valued at $294.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De owns 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 2,886 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 900 shares. 21,445 are held by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 2,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has 5,383 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Utah Retirement Sys reported 16,981 shares. Comerica National Bank has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 171,311 shares. Heritage Invsts Corporation has 2,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 3,813 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.12% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 375,076 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.