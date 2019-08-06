Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Stake Maintained by Yakira Capital Management Inc; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder Central Securities Has Cut Stake by $2.80 Million

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.73. About 1.45M shares traded or 43.85% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 99,580 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 65,984 shares to 560,092 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 121,499 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 173,711 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability owns 855,344 shares. Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 0.18% or 4,428 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 9,322 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Invest Grp Llc holds 2.87% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 86,516 shares. Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 4,341 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com owns 3,250 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 619,423 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 2,928 shares. 27,809 were reported by Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 144 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Investments.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares to 120,343 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG) by 151,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,020 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF).

