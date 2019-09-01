Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Decreased Stake by $7.98 Million as Stock Value Declined; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) by $2.02 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 288,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 803,298 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 832,853 shares traded or 105.04% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 190,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 127,925 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 317,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $849.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 77,764 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC); 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 121,914 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 3.47 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com holds 0.25% or 412,425 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 71,414 shares. 559,926 are held by Invesco. Mason Street Advisors accumulated 7,619 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 210,718 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 282,112 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Moreover, Geode Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 276,894 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 91,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 21 shares. 1,974 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Mig Capital Ltd Co has invested 4.66% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 401 shares.

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Release Date for 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – streetinsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 61,700 shares to 135,690 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Arcos Dorados Stock Gained 14% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” published on March 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arcos Dorados Announces Key Management Changes – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arcos Dorados Holdings declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.