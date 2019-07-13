Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Position Maintained by Yakira Capital Management Inc; Belden (BDC) Holder Tudor Investment Et Al Has Boosted Its Stake

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 83.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 21,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,910 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 25,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 332,668 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has risen 4.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Belden’s Euro Notes Ba3; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.62B-$2.67B; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING ALONG WITH CASH ON HAND TO FUND ITS CONCURRENT CASH TENDER OFFERS; 29/05/2018 – Belden to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q Rev $647M-$667M; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC – PRICING OF ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF EUR 350 MLN OF 3.875% SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 192,268 shares traded or 42.25% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES – IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MLN TO STEWART; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “St. Louis public company reorganizes with new operations chief – St. Louis Business Journal” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “10.3% Yielding TriplePoint Venture Growth Is The Most Overlooked BDC – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Belden Announces Mandatory Conversion of 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Main Street Capital Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

