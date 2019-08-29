Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Market Valuation Declined While Yakira Capital Management Lifted by $5.85 Million Its Holding; Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) Stock Value Declined While Macquarie Group LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $3.32 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 52,330 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 19/03/2018 – Fuel Fix: Stewart Information to be acquired in $1.2 billion deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES – IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MLN TO STEWART

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 51,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.77 million, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 76,407 shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/03/2018 – Crime forces Coke Femsa to end operations in Mexican town; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 6,151 shares to 100,550 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.72 per share. KOF’s profit will be $170.16M for 17.95 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF) by 17,200 shares to 62,977 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,137 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF).

