Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Holder Yakira Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Alpine Partners Vi Has Lifted Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $406,252

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 1.11 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 233,980 shares traded or 73.49% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares to 120,343 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 163,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,109 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 91,333 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advsr Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Opus Cap Gp Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,820 shares. State Street owns 672,537 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 225,894 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Jet Capital Investors Ltd Partnership holds 127,925 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 7,021 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 8,582 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company reported 11,100 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 1,974 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 18,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Partners stated it has 73,305 shares. Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Stewart acquires Tennessee co., shareholders approve $1.2B Fidelity deal – Houston Business Journal” published on September 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stewart Title Partners with Beverly Carter Foundation to Promote REALTOR Safety – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Stewart Title Appoints Vice President of Business Development in Seattle Metro Area – Business Wire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stewart Title Adds Underwriting Counsel to Georgia’s Growing Team of Underwriters – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares to 93,961 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsc Communications Inc by 80,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,030 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF to pursue $5B LNG export project in face of political chaos – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Markets Bounce On Bullish Hopes – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argentina crisis forces steep capex cuts at YPF – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serengeti Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.24% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 33,190 shares. Ems Lp invested in 0.29% or 280,000 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 218,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 530,919 shares stake. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 902,343 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed has 0.04% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.10M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 38,844 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership has 31,780 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Co reported 88,267 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Comm holds 320,184 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Trust accumulated 702 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 3,479 shares. Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 57,017 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.