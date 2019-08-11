Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Holder Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Position by $621,600 as Stock Price Declined; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Increased Its Aarons (AAN) Position by $538,668 as Stock Price Rose

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 10,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 54,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 44,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 685,329 shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The institutional investor held 68,653 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 83,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 112,488 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES – IF DEAL IS NOT COMPLETED , FIDELITY IS REQUIRED TO PAY A REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE OF $50 MLN TO STEWART; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connectio; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Stewart Information Services Corp. – Yahoo Finance" on June 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "FNF's $1.2 billion acquisition hits regulatory roadblock – Jacksonville Business Journal" published on February 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Release Date for 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire" on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Latest Reports Project Continued Steady Growth for Canadian Cannabis Market – PRNewswire" published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "Stewart Information Services (STC) Misses Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Aaron's, Inc.'s (NYSE:AAN) 11% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance" on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should We Worry About Aaron's, Inc.'s (NYSE:AAN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Aaron's, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend – PRNewswire" on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) – Yahoo Finance" published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) CEO John Robinson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 25, 2019.