Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) (STC) Holder Springbok Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $9.04 Million; Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin (Put) (LMT)

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) (STC) by 98.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 215,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171,000, down from 219,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 47,488 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 21/05/2018 – Stewart Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) (LMT) by 12702.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 122,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 123,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.16M, up from 967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Limited Company invested in 106,036 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 31,218 shares stake. 77 are held by Us Comml Bank De. Ancora Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 18,399 shares in its portfolio. Yakira Cap Management holds 2.4% or 196,573 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.3% or 71,414 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 33,043 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 98,212 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 5,954 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,564 shares. 43,332 were reported by Havens Advsr Lc. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 06/06/2019: AJG,WTFC,MCC,VRTS – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Fidelity National Financial: New 25M-share stock buyback program – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “John Paulson’s Top 5 Buys in 4th Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces NYDFS Disapproval of its Application to Acquire Stewart (STC) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stewart Information Services (STC) to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial (FNF) for $50.20/Share – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 19, 2018.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 33,400 shares to 47,100 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) (NYSE:F) by 129,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 108,400 shares to 61,600 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 337,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F had sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00M. Shares for $2.30 million were sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.