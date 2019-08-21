Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.46 N/A 1.88 20.11 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.11 N/A 1.46 23.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stewart Information Services Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation. State Auto Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Stewart Information Services Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. State Auto Financial Corporation’s 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.32 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stewart Information Services Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.7% and 34.6%. About 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance while State Auto Financial Corporation has 1.59% stronger performance.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.