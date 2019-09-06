Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.46 N/A 1.88 20.11 American Financial Group Inc. 100 1.25 N/A 7.87 13.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stewart Information Services Corporation and American Financial Group Inc. American Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stewart Information Services Corporation and American Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Stewart Information Services Corporation’s 0.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. American Financial Group Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares and 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation had bearish trend while American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats Stewart Information Services Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.