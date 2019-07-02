Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 43 0.51 N/A 1.88 22.92 The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.44 N/A 0.31 46.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stewart Information Services Corporation and The National Security Group Inc. The National Security Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 6.7% 3.2% The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stewart Information Services Corporation and The National Security Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 4.1%. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of The National Security Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 2.23% -2% -0.39% 2.89% 2.81% 4.15% The National Security Group Inc. 25.35% 19.98% 12.7% -12.06% 17.61% 9.84%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation has weaker performance than The National Security Group Inc.

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats The National Security Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.