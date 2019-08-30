Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Comparison side by side

Both Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services Corporation 41 0.46 N/A 1.88 20.11 Sun Life Financial Inc. 40 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31

Demonstrates Stewart Information Services Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Sun Life Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stewart Information Services Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Stewart Information Services Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sun Life Financial Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4% Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Stewart Information Services Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.56. Competitively, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stewart Information Services Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Sun Life Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.5 consensus target price and a 21.18% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares and 54.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62% Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71%

For the past year Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance while Sun Life Financial Inc. has 24.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Stewart Information Services Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sun Life Financial Inc.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.